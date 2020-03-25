There aren’t too many cricketers for whom the coronavirus pandemic has brought about a welcome break, but for Barrow’s Liam Livingstone that is the case after a packed winter schedule.

The COVID-19 outbreak ultimately brought Livingstone’s time in the Pakistan Super League with Peshawar Zalmi to an early end, as he and his fellow overseas players made the decision to fly back before borders were closed.

Livingstone’s time in the subcontinent came after spells in South Africa and Australia, but like the rest of his peers he faces an indefinite wait as to when cricket can be played in this country again.

At present, the start of the county season has been put back to May 28 at the earliest, meaning the Lancashire all-rounder has the chance to recharge the batteries before getting himself ready for whenever the campaign can begin.

Livingstone said: "It's a bit of a shame for the boys who stayed home during the winter, but it's probably quite a nice break for me, to be honest.

"I've played a load of cricket over the last six months off the back of a long season last year.

"It's obviously not ideal being stuck inside, but it might be refreshing for me, going into the next couple of seasons."

Like athletes in other sports, Livingstone is having to maintain his fitness from home, with Lancashire's players no longer having access to their facilities at Old Trafford while the country's population are being ordered to stay at home.

While they don't know when their first year back in Division One of the County Championship will get under way, the squad have at least got themselves prepared for their spell away from each other.

Livingstone said: "We've each taken pieces of the gym home - we went and picked it all up yesterday and we've all got a home programme to do, while we can still go out for a run every day.

"We're definitely still training and it's probably good that we've got something to concentrate on, otherwise I think a few people would be going mad.

"Obviously, being stuck in your house when you're a sportsman isn't the best thing in the world, so thankfully we've got something to keep our heads concentrated on.

"I think the hardest part is not having a set date that you know you've got to work towards."